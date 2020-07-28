Cousins fined $500 after AirBnb argument

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two cousins were charged yesterday with breaking the weekend lockdown orders.

The pair reportedly left an AirBnB around 1am on Saturday after one of the men got into an argument with his girlfriend.

Thorne Sampson, 25, of Gambier Village and Terez Johnson of Gambier Village were arraigned before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes and charged in violation of the government’s COVID-19 emergency lockdown order.

Both Sampson and Johnson plead guilty to the charge.

Johnson also told the police in his interview under caution that he was on his way home after being in an intense argument at an AirBnB.

“I rather did take my chances with the police,” he said, when explaining why he decided to leave.

Johnson explained to Forbes that the other people at the property were his friends. He admitted that even though they did not live in the same household, they lived in the same constituency.

When asked by Forbes why he didn’t call 311 to advise of the matter, Johnson told the court that his phone got broken in the process.

Sampson told police in his interview under caution that he was on his way walking home after being in a “very intense” argument with his girlfriend.

He told the court that he had rented the AirBnB because his girlfriend “wanted to do something nice for the weekend”.

Sampson noted however that an argument ensued that morning. He didn’t indicate what sparked the disagreement.

He said the argument got so he heated that he felt if he didn’t leave, he wasn’t sure how far it would go.

“In the heated moment, the best thing I could think was to leave,” Sampson said.

Forbes, however, asked the men why they would choose to go into an AirBnB given the weekend lockdown and the rise in COVID-19 cases.

He explained the risks of spreading the virus to their family members.

“The purpose of the lockdown isn’t to shack-up, the purpose of the lockdown is to try to separate persons,” Forbes added.

Forbes advised the men to make better decisions.

“There are two heads on a male,” he said.

“Use the one on your shoulders.”

Both of them were fined $500 or three months in prison.

On Friday, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert announced shortly after 6 pm that the country would enter a weekend lockdown that night until Monday at 5 am – restricting all non-essential movement.

The prime minister also announced wide-sweeping restrictions that took effect yesterday.