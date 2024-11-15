Watch ILTV Live
Court rulings on police-involved killings sends tempers flaring

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Emotions ran high through the heavily guarded South Street Magistrate’s Court on Friday afternoon after Beverly Rolle, mother of Deangelo Evans, a police-involved killing victim, learned that the officers who killed her son would not face any criminal charges.

Rolle was one of a few relatives who heard Coroner Kara Turnquest reveal that officers in their matters will not have to appear before the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment.

Rolle exclaimed: “they killed my son just like that and they’re walking out free today.”

Her son was shot and killed by police a short distance from his Mason’s Addition home in 2018 – five (5) years later, the coroner’s court ruled that the incident was homicide by manslaughter.

She voiced her grievances as a squad of Royal Bahamas Police and Defense Force officers exited the court in what appeared to be attempts to maintain law and order outside of the court complex.

On the flipside, it was a sigh of relief for Azario Major’s family after they learned that the officers who killed their loved one back in late 2021 are now facing criminal charges and are expected to appear before the Supreme Court on December 13th via a voluntary bill of indictment.

Notwithstanding what they described as their victory today, Major’s sister, Fredia Major, who spoke on behalf of the family on Friday expressed concerns that “it is unacceptable” that other relatives did not get the results she claims that they deserved.

