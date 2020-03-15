Coronavirus: US Embassy cancels visa appointments

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The US Embassy has cancelled immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments indefinitely in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a press statement announcing the move on Sunday.

“The Ministry wishes to bring to the attention of members of the public that the U.S. Embassy in Nassau has implemented measures to help control the spread of COVID- 19,” the statement read.

“These measures include social distancing. The U.S. Embassy has indicated that it is canceling routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments.

“The Embassy will resume routine visa services as soon as possible but is unable to provide a specific date at this time.”

It continued: “If members of the traveling public have an urgent matter and need to travel immediately, they should follow the guidance provided at Ais.usvisa-info.com, by phone at +1-242-603-1290 or +1-703-831-3448, or via email to VisaNassau@state.gov to request an emergency appointment.”

“Members of the public are further advised to visit the Embassy’s website https://bs.usembassy.gov/covid-19-information/ for additional detail and updates.”