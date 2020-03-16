Coronavirus: Medical staff at Fleming St clinic, A&E asked to self-quarantine

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Doctors and nurses stationed at the Accident & Emergency (A&E) Department and the Fleming Street Clinic last Friday have been asked to self-quarantine, Eyewitness News can confirm.

The move follows the announcement of country’s first confirmed case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

A key source confirmed the doctors and nurses, as well as A&E staff, have been asked to stay at home for 14 days, adding that a meeting has also been called to address emergency medical technicians this morning.

Last night, health officials did not respond to calls to confirm the self-quarantine measures, or whether the move is linked to the temporary closure of the Fleming Street clinic.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health announced the temporary closure of the clinic today “due to circumstances beyond our control”. The ministry advised the clinic will reopen on Tuesday.

Yesterday, Acting Minister of Health Jeff Lloyd announced the COVID-19 patient, a 61-year-old Bahamian woman, was admitted to Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) on Friday and tested the following morning.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pearl McMillan explained those initial results were retested and officials got a positive test at midnight on Sunday.

Lloyd said the patient’s level of exposure was unknown during the press conference at the Ministry of Health at 1pm Sunday.