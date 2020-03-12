Coronavirus: Infected cruiseliner seeking harbor in The Bahamas, Cabinet reviewing

Four crew and one passenger on board Braemar tested positive for COVID-19

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A cruise ship with five positive coronavirus cases has been rerouted to the country, Eyewitness News can confirm.

However, it is unclear at this time whether Fred Olsen Cruise Lines’ Braemar will be allowed to dock in port.

Transport Minister Renward Wells confirmed the matter is under active review, adding the Cabinet Office will issue a statement on the matter later today.

The cruise line posted an update to its website on Thursday, confirming five people on board tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease.

On Wednesday, the cruise line said another passenger’s results were inconclusive.

“We were due to end our ‘Western Caribbean & Central America’ cruise today in Barbados. However we have changed course, following a cautious response from the local authorities, and are now heading towards the Bahamas (our Flag State).

The statement continued: “We are currently working with the Bahamas, the UK government, UK Chamber of Shipping and Public Heath England to ensure that all guests can return home as soon as possible.

“We continue to follow advice from Public Health England and there is currently no requirement for guests to stay in their cabins. However, we have put other measures in place. These include operating open seating at mealtimes, so that guests can sit on emptier tables. We are also asking guests to keep a reasonable distance from each other and crew members, as much as possible.”

It added: “We are keeping those on board regularly updated and are asking all guests and crew to return to their cabin and call the Medical Centre, if they begin to feel unwell.”