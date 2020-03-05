Coronavirus: Govt. expands travel ban to Iran, South Korea, Italy

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The government has expanded its coronavirus (COVID-19) travel restrictions to deny entry to non-residents that have traveled to Iran, South Korea, and Italy in the last 20 days.

Bahamians and residents returning from those countries, along with China, will now be subjected to quarantine measures for a maximum of 14 days.

The move was announced in a press statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), which pointed to compelling data indicating a prevalence of new cases emerging from those three countries.

The ministry noted non-residents currently en route to The Bahamas from these jurisdictions will be subjected to the same protocol for returning citizens and residents.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has advised that the COVID-19 virus has now spread to more than 75 countries; however, at least 47 of these countries reportedly have 10 cases or less.

“According to the Director-General’s 4th March 2020 Briefing, almost 90 percent of those cases are from three countries: Iran, South Korea and Italy,” the MOFA statement read.

“The data is compelling and out of an abundance of caution, the Government of The Bahamas has decided to implement border control and quarantine measures for persons coming from those countries. Effective immediately any non-resident who has visited South Korea, Iran or Italy in the last 20 days will be denied entry into The Bahamas.

It continued: ‘These countries will be added to China, for which, we implemented such measures on January 30th, 2020. As such, Bahamian citizens and Residents returning from all four jurisdictions will now be subjected to quarantine measures for a maximum of 14 days.

“While there remains no reported or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas, at this time, the Government of The Bahamas is taking extra precaution to protect the safety and health of our residents and visitors.

“This new advisory is part of the government’s enhanced effort to address this public health threat.”