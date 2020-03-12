Coronavirus: Govt. denies entry to infected cruiseliner

Four crew members and one passenger on board Fred Olsen Cruise Lines’ Braemar tested positive for COVID-19

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government will not allow a cruiseliner that has five confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on board to port in The Bahamas, the Ministry of Transport said today.

“The Braemar cruise ship carrying five persons who have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus will not be permitted to dock in The Bahamas and passengers and crew will not be allowed to disembark,” a statement read.

“This decision is based on consideration for the protection of the health and safety of the Bahamian people and residents of The Bahamas.

“The Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) has been in constant communication with the owners of the Braemer, which is a Bahamas-flagged ship.”

However, the ministry said the BMA has reaffirmed to the Braemar that should it arrive in Bahamian waters, The Bahamas will do all that it can to provide humanitarian assistance.

“This may include providing fuel, food, water and other supplies as needed by the vessel,” the ministry said.

“The BMA continues to monitor the well-being of passengers and crew with updates at regular intervals.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the people who have contracted the coronavirus and who are at immediate risk.”

After the cruise line posted a statement, explaining it changed course from Barbados to The Bahamas due to a “cautious response from the local authorities”, Transport Minister Renward Wells said Cabinet was actively revising the matter.

On Wednesday, the cruise line said another passenger’s results were inconclusive.