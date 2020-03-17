Coronavirus: Club Med suspends operations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — San Salvador’s Club Med will temporarily suspend its operations until April 26, the company has confirmed.

In a statement responding to Eyewitness News inquiries, the resort said the precaution was taken in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Darrin Woods, the Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) president told Eyewitness News that the union was concerned over its 150 to 180 members at Club Med.

“One of our main focus right now is on what is going to happen with San Salvador,” Woods said.

“I would say 80-85 percent of their guests come from Europe. We want to know how our workers are going to be impacted. We have a conference call planned for our people on the ground on Tuesday. There are about 150-180 unionized employees down there,” said Woods.

“On March 16th, 2020 the Bahamian Ministry of Tourism announced entry restrictions to the country, limiting entry to the Bahamas from foreign nationals who have visited the United Kingdom, Ireland and​ Europe,” Club Med said.

“As part of our continued commitment to the health, safety and security of our guests and employees, we have decided to temporarily suspend operations of Club Med Columbus Isle between March 21st and April 26th, 2020.”

Yesterday, San Salvador resident Hansel Moss said: “Everyone here was very concerned with what was going on. Sometimes we have 200 people coming here from France as well as Germany, Italy and other parts of Europe which is really being impacted by this virus.

“The Minister of Health was done here but after he left we were expecting to see some people from the ministry come down here.”