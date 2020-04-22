Coronavirus cases hit 70

Five more cases of COVID-19 confirmed

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Five more people have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), including a 63-year-old woman from Bimini who has been quarantined in a government facility.

According to the Ministry of Health, the new patients include a 78-year-old man from Bimini; a 65-year-old man from New Providence who has been hospitalized; a 33-year-old man of New Providence; and a 28-year-old woman of New Providence.

All the cases had no history of travel.

With the exception of the woman from Bimini and the 65-year-old man who have been hospitalized, the remaining patients are reportedly in isolation at home.

The new cases pushes the total COVID-19 infections in The Bahamas to 70 — 60 in New Providence, seven in Grand Bahama, two in Bimini and one in Cat Cay.

The Ministry of Health reminded individuals in isolation or quarantined at home to stay in their homes until that isolation or quarantined period has ended.

“Kindly give consideration to having a family member complete shopping errands for essential items,” the ministry said.

As of 4.30pm today, there were 792 people in quarantine in either self-isolation or government facilities.

Twelve people had recovered.

There have been nine COVID-19 related deaths in The Bahamas.

Globally, over 2.6 million people have been infected and more than 182,000 people have died.

Another 700,000-plus people have recovered.