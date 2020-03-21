Coronavirus: Bahamasair suspends scheduled flights to Cuba

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamasair has moved to suspend all scheduled flights to Havana after the Cuban government shutdown its borders to non-residents in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The suspension of scheduled flights will come into effect on Tuesday.

In a statement yesterday, the airline said: “The decision was made following an announcement by the Cuban Government to restrict entry to non-residents in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Customers are reminded that tickets can still be used for future travels and change fees will be waived through May 31,2020.”

It added: “Bahamasair thanks the traveling public for making us the airline of choice, as we continue to take strides in connecting the islands of The Bahamas to the world.”

According to the World Health Organisation, there have been more than 234,073 cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with some 24,000 new cases within the last 24 hours.

To date, there have been four confirmed cases in The Bahamas since last week Sunday.