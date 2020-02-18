Coronavirus: All patients released quarantine, no confirmed cases

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands confirmed yesterday that all individuals who were quarantined have been released after they showed no symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

The respiratory illness, which originated in Wuhan, China, has now spread across more than 28 countries globally and continues to threaten entry into more borders.

In efforts to prevent the outbreak from making its way to Bahamian shores, the government implemented a travel ban, blocking entry into the country to any non-resident who has visited China in the last 20 days and placed all returning residents from the country in quarantine for 14 days.

“As of today, there are not and have not been any suspected, reported or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas,” Sands said as he contributed to the midyear budget debate.

“I am pleased to advise that as of today, all persons who were quarantined have been released, all asymptomatic and now returning to normal activities,” he said.

The minister has assured that aggressive measures have been taken by all stakeholders to ensure that not only is the Bahamian border protected but that adequate measures are in place to monitor, detect and contain the spread of COVID-19 if it ever reached The Bahamas.

According to the World Health Organization’s daily situation report yesterday, there were nearly 71,500 confirmed cases of the virus globally, of which 70,600 are on mainland China.

There have been nearly 1,800 deaths as a result of the virus, with three occurring outside of China.

Additionally, nearly 11,000 people previously infected have recovered fully as the world continues to work on a cure for the new strain.