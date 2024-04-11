COP: ‘Significant Progress In Illegal Firearm & Ammunition Seizures’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Authorities revealed Thursday morning that the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) has been successful in its attempts to clamp down on the possession of illegal firearms and ammunition in country; to date 115 weapons and over 7,000 rounds of ammunition have reportedly been confiscated for 2024.

The Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said various initiatives undertaken by police has led to the successful uptick in illegal firearm and ammunition confiscation.

He also revealed that 118 people have been arrested so far for the year for possession of an unlicensed firearm. He said 90 of those individuals have been arraigned before the court.