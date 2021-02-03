COP defends officers amid police payoff allegations and Nygard

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle yesterday defended the integrity of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) amid claims that senior officers were paid off to cover up former Lyford Cay resident Peter Nygard’s alleged sex crimes in The Bahamas.

A recent documentary released by CBC, involving interviews with 19 women who alleged the Canadian fashion mogul raped them, titled “Evil in Paradise”, sheds light on Nygard’s purported influence on public officials and law enforcement to allegedly silence his victims.

He faces federal sex trafficking crimes and was arrested last December.

Yesterday, Rolle said he had not seen the documentary and maintained that he remains “extremely pleased” with the men and women who make up the organization.

“None of those officers have been indicted and I don’t have a complaint against any of them,” he told reporters.

“And I believe that as Bahamians we ought to respect the fact [that] these young men and women who give their lives to keep all of us safe, are doing a tremendous job.

“And I have spoken to the persons from the CBC and I believe that the members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force are some of the best in the world.

“I don’t know that the image or reputation of the Royal Bahamas Police Force is damaged.

“There are some allegations made against Peter Nygard and I think we should focus on that.

“Let us try and deal with that. Peter Nygard is alleged to have molested a number of women.

“Those matters are being investigated.

“I don’t hear the Royal Bahamas Police Force being investigated.

“Let’s stick with the facts.”

In the CBC’s investigation, one woman, who claimed she worked as Nygard’s personal massage therapist in 2009, alleged Nygard once dragged a naked woman who sought to escape the residence by jumping over the fence.

She also alleged to have witnessed staff of the compound drug women Nygard allegedly wished to have sex with.

According to the documentary, the CBC said its investigation found that police officers, including senior officers, allegedly received regular cash payments at Nygard Cay.

The massage therapist claimed that because of these alleged payments to the police force, there would never be an official police report of rape or human trafficking against Nygard.

Asked about specific allegations made in the documentary, Rolle maintained that he had not seen the documentary and that if a particular matter related to Nygard’s alleged crimes were being investigated, “I am not at liberty to discuss those”.

Minister of National Security Marvin Dames has said police have an obligation to investigate allegations that Nygard bribed officers to conceal his alleged sex case.

In response, Rolle said: “You need to speak to minister Dames.

“He made the comments; you can get the update from him.”