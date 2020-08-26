COP: COVID-19 has “attacked” RBPF

Between July 1 and August August 23, 93 officers infected with COVID, 71 returned Monday

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle said today the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic has “attacked” the Royal Bahamas Police Force, as it has the nation.

Responding to questions from Eyewitness News, the commissioner said 71 impacted officers returned to work on Monday.

He commended them for their sacrifice and demonstrating “unmatched commitment and dedication”, and the commended the continued sacrifices of law enforcement officers, reservists and civilian support staff.

“Our world is currently in a state of war,” Rolle told Eyewitness News.

“This a war without borders, a war with no rules and no respecter of persons or country.

“The war of the coronavirus has certainly attacked the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and many of us in the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

“This virus does not discriminate and does not see color, whether red, yellow, black or white.

“It is indiscriminate — it has no respect for children, women, or places of worship.

“This virus’ only job is to kill.

“It has no face, no nation and is invisible.

“It is our enemy. I urge every resident and citizen to take this virus seriously and take the necessary precautions to preserve your health.”

Rolle said The Bahamas is a nation of resilient people and has always bounced back amid crisis.

In thanking officers, the commissioner said: “While others are asleep, these brave men women are out and about facing the dangers of this virus.

“Yesterday, we had 71 officers return to work and back in this fight, demonstrating unmatched commitment and dedication to the call of duty.

“Every Bahamian should be proud of these men and women who continue to serve unselfishly.

“God be with us.”

According to data compiled from contact tracing, ‘family exposure’ and the workplace were the leading causes of exposures to the virus.

The two groups represented 45 percent and 21 percent of exposures respectively.

Among the workgroups most at risk, uniform branches topped the list with 199 exposures alone — representing 17 percent of exposures in the workplace.

Health, trade utility and construction, government and administration, retail and tourism, and aviation followed.

Data on police officers in Grand Bahama during the period July 1 through August 23, showed 40 positive cases and some 50 contact exposures.

There were 53 confirmed cases among police officers in New Providence during the same period and 75 contact exposures.

There were 11 confirmed cases in the defence force and many more exposures during the period.

Outside the Churchill Building, Ministry of National Security Marvin Dames said yesterday given the nature of what officers do it was expected to have some infections and exposures.

He said yesterday the police force now had three active cases, while the defence force had 18 active cases.

As of Monday, there were 1,798 cases and 1,113 active cases.