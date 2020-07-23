Cooper: Govt. discriminating against Arawak Cay and Potter’s Cay vendors

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader Chester Cooper yesterday accused the government of discriminating against Arawak Cay and Potter’s Cay vendors in new restrictions as the country experiences a second surge in coronavirus cases.

The popular eateries were required to close on Monday.

“What you have done is pathetic,” Cooper said in Parliament.

“You are intentionally driving a certain segment of people out of business.

“It is offensive that I cannot have a meal at Trudy’s or Curly’s or Drifters, but I can at Cricket Club across the street or at a restaurant on Cable Beach.

“What is it that I’m missing?”

He noted that there has been no scientific rationale to support closing the establishments and called on government to explain the reasoning.

“They think its discrimination,” Cooper continued.

“And it looks like discrimination to me.

“These are Bahamian entrepreneurs who strive to make a living the right way.

“If you have restaurants that are not complying, shut them down.

“But don’t allow the innocent to suffer for guilty.”

The country has been in a state of emergency since March 17. Both sites were closed down until June 12, when they were allowed to operate but with no inside dining.

On Monday, Arawak Cay Conch, Fish, Vegetable & Food Vendors Association president Rodney Russell said he could not understand the government’s decision to shut down the popular cultural hub.

“We are again being closed down and we were doing what we were asked to do,” Russel said.

“We didn’t open the borders. You shut down, the bars, beaches as well, and the fish fry and Potter’s Cay. I don’t know why we are back to where we are.”

Cooper yesterday also questioned why the government didn’t give the business owners enough notice.

“As a result, they will have spoilage and waste that they could least afford,” he said.

“They have employees and light bills and children. Why not give them appropriate notice?

“Who will compensate vendors for their loss? Where is your heart?

“Where is your soul? Where is your compassion?”