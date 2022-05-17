Cooper: First phase of GB airport to be completed by January 2025

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government has set a deadline of January 1, 2025 for the completion of the first phase of a world-class airport for Grand Bahama, according to Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper.

While delivering a communication in Parliament yesterday, Cooper underscored that one of the main impediments to Grand Bahama’s economic revival is airlift.

Last month the government launched Phase 1 of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Programme to design, build, finance, operate and maintain several airports throughout The Bahamas.

Cooper said the Grand Bahama International Airport is first on the government’s agenda.

“We are seeking experienced and qualified private sector partners for the redevelopment of the Grand Bahama International Airport, with the objective of revitalizing Grand Bahama’s economy,” he said.

“We launched this first phase on the Department of Aviation’s website and asked interested entities to submit Request for Pre-qualifications and a project information Memorandum for the Grand Bahama International Airport closing May 15. I am advised that there are several interested parties, however, a further statement will be made in due course.”

Cooper continued: “It is our undertaking to complete the first phase of a world-class airport by Jan 1, 2025. This facility will greatly increase airlift to the island, which will create ripples of economic activity throughout Grand Bahama. Preliminary works will begin at the airport next week under the direction of the Airport Authority and the Ministry for Grand Bahama as it relates to new generators, new elevators, repairs to the air traffic control tower and demolition of certain derelict buildings.”

Cooper also noted that the government will also undertake remedial repairs to the domestic building to remove workers from the unfit working conditions that they have been subjected to since Hurricane Dorian.

“We promised the people of Grand Bahama we would do better. We promised to deliver for them a world-class airport and that is what we are doing,” added Cooper.

The government acquired the Grand Bahama International Airport last Spring, bringing the number of airports under the Airport Authority’s ownership to 30. The airport comprises 2,500 acres, inclusive of an 11,000-foot runway.