Contracts signed to repair Dorian-damaged Abaco clinics

MARSH HARBOR, ABACO — The Minister of Health and Wellness, the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville signed four contracts in Abaco for repair works on five clinics throughout the island of Abaco.

According to a press release by Bahamas Information Services (BIS), the contracts were awarded to local Abaco Contractors.

“A part of our agenda was to start the necessary work for the repairs of the clinics here in Abaco,” said Darville during the Contract signing, which was held in the conference room of the Marsh Harbor Clinic on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

“About a month ago, we were in Abaco along with our technical team and surveyors to assess damages at the various clinics from Hurricane Dorian, back in 2019. So, we visited clinics in Fox Town, Cooper’s Town, Marsh Harbor, Moore’s Island, and Sandy Point, where we looked at the damages at those facilities, so that we would know what works needed to be carried out.”

Darville said the contract signing was to award four contracts to get the clinics ready in preparation for future storms. He noted that with the contracts now signed, the remedial work to secure the clinics can begin.

“But the residents of Abaco can rest assured that through our IDB loan grant facility very shortly we will be able to come back to Abaco and do additional work,” said Darville.

The Health and Wellness Minister pointed out that the Nurses’ Residence at the clinic in Marsh Harbor, which was a part of the University of Miami Direct Relief – a philanthropic group – had never been completed.

“We are in discussion with Direct Relief to ensure that facility is completed and there is some additional funding that will come from my Ministry as a part of the commitment to change orders to ensure that it’s done,” said Darville.

“So, today is a good day in Abaco. We believe that these works are absolutely necessary and to my knowledge it’s $750,000 to $800,000 worth of work and contract commitment to repair the various clinical infrastructure here on the island of Abaco.”