Consumer Protection Commission responds to concerns from the Baham as Pharmaceutical Association

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) wishes to address and clarify recent comments published in two local dailies regarding the Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association.

The Commission, via a press statement issued Wednesday morning, said “We regret that any statement from our Monday press conference may have been taken out of context, leading to misunderstandings about our intentions.”

“At the press conference, CPC representatives discussed the importance of collaboration with various stakeholders and emphasized our commitment to engaging in educational campaigns that encourage businesses to uphold best practices. Our goal is to work cooperatively with all entities to ensure the highest standards for Bahamian consumers.”

The statement continued, “To be clear, the CPC categorically denies any allegations suggesting we attempted to misrepresent or criticize the Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association. During our remarks, we made no references to pharmacies or pharmacy operations, nor did we imply any criticism of licensed pharmacists.”

The Commission said its comments were specifically directed at concerns surrounding some “over-the-hill” stores that sell over-the-counter medications, which operate distinctly from licensed pharmacies.

“The CPC remains open and eager to engage with all relevant stakeholders, including the Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association, to explore opportunities for partnership that will benefit consumers and foster a safer, more informed marketplace. We are committed to a constructive dialogue to support and advance consumer protection initiatives in a spirit of transparency and mutual respect,” the statement concluded.