Construction industry ‘busy’ despite pandemic

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A leading engineer said yesterday he was ‘pleasantly surprised’ at the opportunities available in the construction sector despite the COVID-19 pandemic, telling Eyewitness News, “I think we are doing good”.

Quentin Knowles Bahamas Society of Engineers (BSE) president told Eyewitness News: “It has been tremendous. When the Prime minister opened up constriction again I was a concerned over whether projects would reopen and whether projects that were under design would restart. For the most part they have.”

Knowles added: “I am pleasantly surprised , excited almost to see the opportunities out there. Right now we are are busy. I can’t speak for everyone but I have heard good things. I think people have the feeling that this will end at some point.

“Construction is one of those industries where projects develop over time and hopefully as things progress the coronavirus will become a distant memory. I think we are doing good.”

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced earlier this week that as part of Phase 1b towards the reopening of the economy, construction on New Providence and Grand Bahama will be carried out from 7am to 5pm through the week under industry protocols.