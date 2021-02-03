Connecting Kitchen to host dog food cooking class to raise funds for Humane Society

“Fundraising from the comfort of your kitchen”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — On Friday, February 12, the Connecting Kitchen will be hosting a virtual cooking class that’s a Valentine’s Day treat for both pet owners and their dogs.

The class is also a fundraiser for 200 dogs and cats at the Bahamas Humane Society (BHS) that need a new home.

The Bahamas Humane Society has more animals than they can handle as a result of COVID-related job loss and related issues, and while the non-profit organization has found a new home for them and new owners in Canada, it needs help raising money to pay for the transportation to get them there.

“This cooking class is a fun and creative way to raise funds to help save our furry friends,” Connecting Kitchen said.

“We’ll be making homemade dog food in this cooking class on Friday, February 12 at 6pm, and an ingredient-coordinated gourmet meal for their owners, too.

“Our delicious homemade dog food recipe is made from fresh and lean ground beef, lamb, chicken or turkey; sweet potatoes; whole grains; fruits; and vegetables.

“At the same time, we will be making gourmet burgers from the same lean ground meats and a side of sweet potato fries.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the website https://connectingkitchen.mykajabi.com/offers/VCn9ou8q/checkout. Tickets are $50.

There are more than 500 animals in total at the BHS, it noted.

“The BHS has an incredible opportunity to send up to 80 dogs and 160 tame kittens/cats to Nova Scotia, Canada, in March 2021,” the BHS said.

“If you regularly follow our page, you will know that we have been dealing with high volumes of surrenders to the shelter in recent times due to the pandemic and unwanted litters of puppies and kittens.

“With more animals than available homes here in Nassau, we are so grateful to our rescue partners in Canada wanting to help over 200 of our dogs and cats.

“We are very excited that our animals, some who have been with us for years, have an opportunity to get out of the shelter and have a second chance at a new life with loving families, many of whom have already signed on to a waiting list to adopt them!”

The organization said it is trying to raise $50,000 to charter the plane to transfer all the animals.

“Any amount large or small will help us towards our goal,” the BHS said.