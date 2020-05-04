Confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 84

In its statement, the ministry sought to remind individuals who have been advised to remain home in quarantine or isolation that they are expected to stay there until the time of quarantine or isolation has ended.

“Following this advice is paramount to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” the statement said.

“Persons violating the quarantine protocols could face a $20,000 fine or up to five years imprisonment.”

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has announced the reopening of commercial activity on several Family Islands, and the wider reopening of businesses that can provide delivery or curbside pick-up.

Minnis noted the country was making progress to limit the spread of COVID-19 as he signaled the shift to “Phase 1b” of the government’s plan to reopen the economy.