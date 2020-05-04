Confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 84

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Health officials have confirmed one additional case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in New Providence, taking the total count in the country to 84.
The latest case is a 64-year-old woman with no history of travel. She is currently in home isolation.
There have been seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, 68 in New Providence, one on Cat Cay, and eight on Bimini.
The Ministry of Health has stopped reporting the number of people in quarantine on its daily dashboard, noting that the numbers continue to fluctuate and do not remain consistent.
In its statement, the ministry sought to remind individuals who have been advised to remain home in quarantine or isolation that they are expected to stay there until the time of quarantine or isolation has ended.
“Following this advice is paramount to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” the statement said.
“Persons violating the quarantine protocols could face a $20,000 fine or up to five years imprisonment.”
Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has announced the reopening of commercial activity on several Family Islands, and the wider reopening of businesses that can provide delivery or curbside pick-up.
Minnis noted the country was making progress to limit the spread of COVID-19 as he signaled the shift to “Phase 1b” of the government’s plan to reopen the economy.