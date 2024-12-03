Concessional loan not yet approved for new hospital, Minister optimistic

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Michael Darville told reporters on Tuesday afternoon that government is awaiting the final decision from the Export-Import Bank of China to secure a concessional loan to construct the $290 million hospital facility on the New Providence highway.

Darville clarified that the hold-up is not on the government’s part, as all required documents have been in the hands of the Chinese officials. The health minister asserted that after the loan is approved, boots will immediately hit the ground to get construction started.

Back in August, Darville revealed that the Ministry of Health and Wellness received the green light from the Ministry of Environment to proceed with the facility’s construction.