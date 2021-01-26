Concepts Marketing Solutions leans into charitable causes

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Early on in what we now call the global pandemic of 2020, Leah Davis, a 20-year marketing executive, decided to launch a boutique marketing firm, Concepts Marketing Solutions, leveraging her diverse background of marketing experiences across the financial services, hospitality and retail industries.

Concepts Marketing Solutions is described as “specializing in crafting integrated marketing communications strategies”.

Davis explained that the agency’s commitment is to “get to know and understand our clients and their industries, to conceptualize and deliver individualized marketing and branding solutions to meet their unique objectives”.

When she realized the challenges of launching a business while the world navigated COVID-19, and given the economic realities of 2020, she decided to “lean into the aspect of my career that I have always enjoyed most: supporting charitable organizations and community outreach”.

“When I think back to what I had always found most fulfilling during my years of marketing and public relations experiences, I can’t deny that working and supporting organizations in our community that are truly committed to improving the lives of those less fortunate in our society trumped everything else,” said Davis, who described herself as having always been one to “make lemonade from life’s lemons”.

Over the holiday season, Davis partnered with organizations including Providing Access to Continued Education (PACE), New Providence Community Church (NPCC), the Salvation Army and Sandilands Primary School. Leveraging her network and even social media friends, Davis was able to raise donations to support the holiday and ongoing initiatives of these organizations.

In addition to donating to PACE, Concepts Marketing Solutions helped the organization to establish an account with local wholesaler ASA H Pritchard to allow for donations to be easily made. These funds can then be used to purchase baby supplies and essential food items for their students.

Concepts aided NPCC with its “Operation Feed the Needs” campaign to distribute 500 meal boxes with turkeys (80,000 meals) just before Christmas to families displaced by Hurricane Dorian; and it assisted the Salvation Army’s effort to “Rescue Christmas” by pulling together a team of volunteer bell-ringers.

Davis also participated in the Organization for Responsible Governance’s (ORG) recent Civil Society Series, hosting a virtual seminar on “Marketing Communication for Non-Profits”.

“I am truly excited about this idea of one’s passion fueling her purpose and will continue to seek out and lean into opportunities that align with my passions and personal values,” Davis said.

“I am hopeful that as we move into 2021, others may be inspired to trust that little voice inside that says to slow down, share that post, make the donation, lend a hand or just give time to something that matters.

“My passions will differ from someone else’s and I believe that’s okay; just do what feels good for you.”