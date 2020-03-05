Compulsory retirement for correctional officers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The government yesterday tabled the Correctional Services (amendment) Bill, 2020.

The bill seeks to extend the retirement age of subordinate correctional officers from 50 to 55, and provides for the compulsory retirement of certain correctional officers.

Currently the Correctional Services Act 2014 states “…a subordinate correctional officer shall be appointed for one year on probation, and may be reappointed for a successive period of five years until the completion of thirty years of service or the attainment of the age of fifty years, whichever event shall first occur”.

The bill also seeks to make it so that a subordinate correctional officer may be re-engaged successively from year to year for a period not exceeding a total of five years after the completion of thirty years of service; or the attainment of the age of 55 years.

The amendment would insert a new paragraph as 1A “Compulsory retirement of officers above the rank of sergeant.”

It would also require every officer in the Department of Correction Services, other than certain officers specified, to retire at the age of 60 or after serving for 40 years.