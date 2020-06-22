Compliance officers announce new executive committee

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Association of Compliance Officers (‘BACO’) announced its 2020-2022 Executive Committee during its Biennial General Meeting via Zoom last Friday.

“Members of BACO should expect more collaboration, increased partnership and interaction with our local and regional counterparts,” said newly elected president, Maria Dorsett.

“Additionally, my executive committee’s objectives are to take full advantage of this new norm, and work on greater efficiencies within BACO. We will introduce a fully online membership application experience and renewal experience.”

In his inspirational keynote address Valdez K. Russell, Principal of VKR Insights said: “Effective leadership in this season of reinvention calls for us to communicate, collaborate and create opportunities that will foster positive change in the lives of those we serve.”

Russell added: “We must recognize our increased responsibility to lead and act with empathy. Leaders must make bold decisions and also commit to collaboration with authenticity, transparency and respect. This is what we must do to create a better, prosperous and modern Bahamas.”

The newly elected eleven-member executive committee represents a complete cross section of compliance professionals from both the financial services and designated non-financial service providers sections of the country. They will serve for two years.

“I would personally like to continue to work on the organization becoming an Self-Regulatory Organization (“SRO”). This accomplishment would make us the first Compliance organization in our region to attain this status,” added Dorsett.

The virtual meeting, the first of its kind attracted both compliance professionals and regulators from throughout the Bahamas.