Commonwealth Brewery Limited and Bahama Barrels join forces for new wine brand

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Commonwealth Brewery Limited (CBL) has announced a new partnership with local winery Bahama Barrels by Graycliff as it introduces Chillin’ Red and Chillin’ White wines.

Commonwealth Brewery’s retail division, 700 Wines and Spirits, will be the sole trade distributor.

Densil Deveaux, senior manager for wines at CBL, said: “We are thrilled about this wonderful partnership, as CBL has long believed in supporting Bahamian entrepreneurs.

“Bahama Barrels, being the only Bahamian winery, is a natural fit to complement our current portfolio of Bahamian brands offered in retail chain.”

Bahama Barrels is the brainchild of Paolo Garzaroli, whose family has been associated with excellence in wine since purchasing Graycliff in 1973. The winery is located on West Hill street in a quaint, refurbished convent — originally built by the Sisters of Charity.

The Chillin’ wines are handcrafted by Bahamian winemaker Sylena Cartwright — who trained in Italy and is the first ever Bahamian winemaker — creating an end-to-end Bahamian collaboration.

Garzaroli said: “We are excited to have forged this relationship with Commonwealth Brewery, which allows us to introduce ourselves and our products to the local market. Although The Bahamas is not a wine producer, its influence is evident in the ingredients, branding and overall concept of the Chillin’ wines.

“The Chilln’ wines were created to fill a void for the newly graduated wine novice. The wines are to be experienced, not exploited, and [are] sure to enhance each celebratory moment.”

According to CBL, the slightly sweeter palate of the Chillin’ wines pairs perfectly with the spice and robust flavor of popular Bahamian cuisines, and both the Sweet Red and Sweet White wines consist of familiar fruity tones.

The Sweet Red offers dense, ripe and powerful flavors of plums, berries and cocoa notes. The Sweet White is described as cheerfully sweet — having intense aromas of ripe banana and hints of lime and honeydew melon.

The Chillin’ wine brand, in addition to Bahama Barrel’s prosecco, primativo and 14 Degrees Red Blend, are now available at select 700 Wines and Spirits stores across New Providence.