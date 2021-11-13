Commander defence force visits Dominican Republic navy vessels

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Commodore Dr Raymond King, accompanied by other senior officers from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, accepted an invitation on behalf of the Dominican Republic Navy to their Welcome Ceremony on arrival to Prince George Wharf and to a cocktail reception, where token exchanges were made to signify the port of call visit on November 7, 2021.

Captain Macdonal Belliard of the Dominican Republic Navy serves as the commander of the Juan Bautista Cambiaso (BE-01), which is a Dominican Republic Navy training ship. As a part of the ship’s training exercise for an International Instruction Cruise Fall 2021, it is currently passing through the Port of Nassau along with another Dominican Republic vessel, the ARD Almirante Didiez Burgos (P-301).

The Dominican Republic Navy training ship the Juan Bautista Cambiaso (BE-01) in the port of Nassau on November 7, 2021. (A/B MICHAEL TURNER II) Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Commodore Dr Raymond King and senior officers meet with Captain Macdonal Belliard of the Dominican Republic Navy at the port of Nassau on November 7, 2021. (A/B MICHAEL TURNER II) Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Commodore Dr Raymond King and senior officers meet with Captain Macdonal Belliard of the Dominican Republic Navy at the port of Nassau on November 7, 2021. (A/B MICHAEL TURNER II) A Dominican Republic Navy ship in the port of Nassau on November 7, 2021, as the Dominican Republic Navy paid a courtesy call on the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF). (A/B MICHAEL TURNER II)

Also in attendance was Mission Chief Captain Neith Gonzalez and Honorary Consul Paul McWeeney from the Consulate of the Dominican Republic in The Bahamas.

While there, King introduced his team of officers, which included Captain Glenn McPhee and Captain Shawn Adderley, after which they were presented with a cultural display before being invited onboard the vessel, where token exchanges were made as customarily done. To conclude, both parties exchanged pleasantries before disembarking.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force continues to seek ways to strengthen relationships with neighboring countries in the interest of regional security.