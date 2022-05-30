CLOSE CALL: Man who travelled to Monkeypox outbreak countries remains in isolation

No confirmed cases of Monkeypox in-country, according to officials

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man who entered The Bahamas last week, after traveling to several countries where there are outbreaks of Monkeypox, has been isolated and samples were taken for analysis, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The ministry confirmed that there were no confirmed cases of the disease in the country.

“At present, the National Disease Surveillance Unit is monitoring an individual who arrived in The Bahamas last weekend with a travel history of locations where outbreaks have occurred,” read a statement.

“That individual has been placed in isolation and samples have been obtained for processing.”

The man, who is in his mid-30s, has had “significant resolution of his signs and symptoms”.

When contacted, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville explained that the symptoms the man exhibited resolved on medication.

According to the ministry, the man, whose nationality has not been released, only had contact with his wife who has not exhibited signs of Monkeypox.

The ministry said it issued an alert that has been sent to physicians across the country to ensure continued surveillance for any person who may present with signs and symptoms of Monkeypox.

Symptoms of the disease include skin rash, fever, headache, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion.

These symptoms can last for up to four weeks.

The death rate associated with the disease is low ranging: between three to six percent of persons infected.

The ministry advised anyone who feels that he or she has these symptoms to practice health and safety protocols, including physical distancing, wearing of a facial mask and hand sanitization and contact their primary care physician or nearest public health clinic for evaluation at the earliest opportunity.

To date, the World Health Organization has confirmed 200 cases of Monkeypox in more than 20 countries.

While the disease has been described by the WHO as a “containable situation”, cases are expected to rise across the globe due to human-to-human transmissions.

Health officials have been closely monitoring for the disease in-country and at The Bahamas’ borders, according to Director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme Dr Nikkiah Forbes.

“That outbreak or cluster of cases that’s being described, that started in May 20, 2022, in Europe and in some cases in North America is being monitored very, very carefully to determine what is the mode of spread,” she said.

“So what you need to know is Monkeypox is an infectious disease that is transmitted usually from animals to humans.

“But persons can become infected when they come into contact with another human or materials contaminated with the virus, say that person has Monkeypox.

“And so, it causes some symptoms like skin rash, fever, headache, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion.”

Dr David Heymann, who formerly headed WHO’s emergency department told Associated Press last week that the leading theory to explain the spread of the disease was sexual transmission at raves held in Spain and Belgium.

Outbreaks of Monkeypox are not commonly found outside of Africa, where it is endemic in animals.