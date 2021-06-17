CLEAR CHOICE: Campbell says track records of PM, Davis speaks for itself

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Social Services Frankie Campbell said yesterday that the choice between Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leadership is very clear based on their track records in governance, as he made a case for the Free National Movement to be reelected.

He made the statement during the ongoing budget debate.

Campbell recalled watching an interview, during which Davis was asked what made him think he should be prime minister of The Bahamas.

“He chuckled and he said, ‘me’,” Campell said.

“Mr Speaker, I want to tell you and The Bahamas that governance is an action word.

“Governance isn’t about just showing up.

“You ‘gotta’ do something Mr Speaker and if for any reason you are not sure what an individual is likely to do in the future; what he is likely to do tomorrow; then you just need to take a look in the past.

“What did he do yesterday?

He continued: On the one hand, we have Hubert Alexander Minnis, who has shown himself and proved; who has shown his care and compassion for the Bahamian people; who has put his money where his mouth is; who has made provisions for our young people; who has made concessions for our elderly; who has made provisions for those who are entrepreneurial-minded…

“On the one hand you have a Hubert Alexander Minnis, who is ensuring that even in hard times we look after our environment; we look after our infrastructure; we look after even our debt management; we look after paying our bills even though circumstance cause us to have to increase the bills, but we look after paying them to ensure that Thea, Ivis, Campbell and her schoolmates and persons of her age reach to that future that we have made provisions to prepare them for; that there is a future is waiting for them Mr Speaker… That’s on the one hand.

“On the other hand, Mr Speaker, we have the record of the applicant for the job. We have the record for he who says ‘here I am, send me’. But Mr Speaker, with what, to do what? Show me you record.”

Campbell said he wishes he could travel back to 1492 and “bring Columbus to The Bahamas”, confident he would recognize Cat Island — Davis’ constituency as undisturbed — a jab at the Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP’s efforts in his constituency to develop the island as a sitting Cabinet member and MP for over two decades.

“If this is what you did with your talent after 25 years it should be snatched from you,” Campbell said.

To Pineridge MP Frederick McAlpine, who has long criticized the government, Campbell said: Pineridge, on the one hand, and other the hand, the choice is clear.”