Clash over date for Dorian memorial service

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Abaco Christian Council yesterday indicated it does not support the government’s decision to stage the Remembrance Service for Hurricane Dorian victims m0re than a week earlier.

In a statement, the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) announced the service will take place on Friday at 10am.

The DRA furthered the service and burial will be led by the Bahamas Christian Council and Abaco Christian Council.

However, in a statement, the Abaco council said it was not given a reason for why the service was moved from its “original date” of May 30.

“The Abaco Christian Council and its members strongly affirms its commitment to the original date of 30 May 2020 remembering the beloved victims of Hurricane Dorian,” the Abaco council statement read.

“Our members agreed to this date and have been given no reason to change from this agreed upon date. Our organization is Democratic and Ecumenical and our response to any issue involves input and agreement from them. Should there be a compelling reason which would necessitate a sudden change, it has not been communicated to us.

“The date of 30 May was agreed to by our members and any changes should have their input. We welcome dialogue on this matter.”