CLARION CALL: Bahamian innovators and tech entrepreneurs urged to provide public service efficiency solutions

$1 million to be awarded to successful candidate or candidates

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Bahamian innovators and tech entrepreneurs are being urged to participate in a digital innovation project to develop technological solutions which will bring about greater efficiencies in the public sector, with the government $1 million to be awarded to the successful candidate or candidates.

Wayde Watson, the Bain and Grants Town MP and Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Affairs said during a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday that the committee which will oversee the project will include the Digital Transformation Unit, the Small Business Development Center and the Bahamas Development Bank.

“They will be assessing and judging innovative ideas to find those that can create greater efficiencies in the public service. This initiative was born out of the undeniable fact that there is a need for innovation and solutions in our country and particularly in government,” said Watson.

Watson said that the project will seek to identify innovative solutions which promote the advancement of technology, eliminate inefficiencies within the public sector, generate savings for the government and positively impact users of government services.

“We are looking to highlight and promote technological innovation and reward excellence and bring about larger cultural change to the public sector.

For Bahamian innovators, pioneers and entrepreneurs, Watson said: “Now is your time to shine.”

He noted that to participate in the initiative, an individual must be a Bahamian, have parental consent if younger than 18, have an innovative idea that impacts the public service as well as submit a business plan and executive summary.

Watson said that $1 million will be awarded to the successful candidate or candidates.

“All submissions must be ICT in nature and create a base that will provide necessary efficiency in government ministries, departments and agencies. This is an opportunity that has leveled the playing field and given access to visionaries. We want to see an army of innovators rise up,” said Watson.

The application deadline is September 7th and a virtual workshop will be held on August 4th to provide additional information.