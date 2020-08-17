CIBC FirstCaribbean seeking COVID-19 unsung heroes across the region

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Regional bank CIBC FirstCaribbean has launched its Unsung Frontline Heroes initiative aimed at giving people the opportunity to nominate essential workers.

Individuals can also nominate someone from their community who puts service above self and has reached out to others in a variety of ways during the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the bank, winners will receive an E-Check for US$2,000 toward a staycation at a local hotel of their choice.

“We have been awed and humbled by the many stories of heroism and selflessness displayed across so many villages and towns, as medical professionals and little children with piggy banks, all rallied to help and to give to those impacted by the pandemic,” said Colette Delaney, Chief Executive Officer of CIBC FirstCaribbean and Chair of the FirstCaribbean ComTrust Foundation.

Delaney noted that the bank’s Unsung Frontline Heroes Awards was an initiative of the FirstCaribbean ComTrust Foundation.

The awards aim to recognize the outstanding work of individuals across the region who have been at the forefront of the pandemic.

To be nominated, an individual must be resident in any of the 16 territories, including The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos, where the CIBC FirstCaribbean operates.

The individual must have worked, volunteered or been involved in any of the award categories listed: medical personnel; the protective services; and community heroes.

Community heroes are defined as “individuals who by their courageous acts, strength and self-sacrifice in the service of a community, have made a difference to those persons impacted”.

To nominate a candidate for an award persons must log on to the bank’s website or social media platforms.

The nomination period will be open until August 21, and winners will be announced in September 2020.