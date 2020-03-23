CIBC First Caribbean announces COVID-19 relief measures

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — CIBC FirstCaribbean has announced special assistance for Retail, Business Banking, Wealth Management and Corporate Banking clients adversely impacted by the COVID -19 pandemic.

In a statement, the bank stated this could include deferred payments; special loan financing and other concessions aimed at helping clients cushion the financial impact of the pandemic on households and business across the region.

Assistance will be rendered on a case by case basis.

Chief Executive Officer, Colette Delaney said the bank was “very conscious of the financial dislocation which the ongoing COVID -19 event will have on our clients across all segments of our business and we are moving to mitigate the effects as best as we can”.

Delaney noted that the special assistance being offered was crucial to ensure confidence and stability in the regional banking sector as it weathered this difficult period.

She urged CIBC FirstCaribbean clients who may be experiencing challenges to reach out to the bank to see what assistance could be offered to them, adding the bank is committed to offering eligible clients flexible financial solutions.

Solutions can include: six-month payment moratoriums on existing loans and mortgages; or temporary revolving or working capital financing options for our Corporate Banking and Business Banking clients.

Retail & Business Banking clients experiencing financial challenges can contact the Customer Care & Sales Center or Branch directly; a Relationship Manager, Platinum Banking; or a Business Banking Manager.

Corporate and Investment Banking clients can a Relationship Management Team directly by telephone or by email.

The statement urged Wealth Management clients to contact a Relationship Management Team to arrange the earliest opportunity to discuss their specific needs, either by telephone or by email.