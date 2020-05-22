Churches to resume services, with stipulations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced today that worship services can resume tomorrow, under specific conditions.

In a statement, the prime minister advised that churches on the reopened Family Islands – Andros, Long Island, Cat Island, Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay, Ragged Island and Rum Cay – will be allowed to hold services in their sanctuary.

However, for New Providence, Grand Bahama, and the remaining unopened islands – Exuma, San Salvador, Eleuthera, Bimini, and the Berry Islands – churches are only allowed to hold drive-up services where attendees are to remain seated in their vehicles.

Drive-up services will be limited to one hour.

Services will now be permitted Saturday and Sunday during the weekend lockdowns between 7 am and 1 pm.

Services on the reopened islands must provide hand sanitization at the entrance to the church and everyone in attendance must wear a mask, adhere to proper physical distancing, hygiene, and sanitization protocols.

Attendees are to be seated six feet apart, unless they are from the same immediate household and are to remain in or at their seats.