Churches, preschools, retail clothing stores and more can now operate

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The government has issued new emergency orders expanding the reopening of the country to include multiple businesses and establishments.

The Emergency Powers (COVID 19 Pandemic) (No. 5) (Amendment) Order, 2020, released yesterday, permits the operation of religious organizations, educational instruction, private medical facilities, dental practices, and retail stores.

According to the order, a religious organization includes a church, synagogue, mosque, sanctuary or other premises utilized for the purpose of communal worship.

Worship services are required to operate in accordance with protocols established by the Bahamas Christian Council and approved by the Ministry of Health.

Under the new measures, a school can operate virtually provided that a teacher is permitted to attend the premises to perform the tasks necessary for the conduct of virtual learning.

The principal or other person responsible for the management of the school, may, in writing, exempt a teacher from attendance at a school in accordance with health protocols established by the Ministry of Health.

A school where the national exam is being hosted will be permitted to open to make the necessary preparations for the sitting and administration of the exams.

The amended also permits a person to operate a home school program, provided that no more than five students are in attendance unless permission to exceed that number is granted by the Ministry of Education.

Every religious organization, school, or preschool permitted to operate may do so provided they adhere to physically distancing, mask wear, and sanitization protocols, along with any guidelines, notices, or protocols issued or approved by the Competent Authority, the Ministry of Education, or the Ministry of Health.

The amendments to the emergency order also allow a retail store that sells clothing, jewelry, shoes or fabric are permitted to operate Monday through Saturday between 7am and 6pm.

Private medical facilities are allowed to operate between the hours of 5am and 10pm and between 10pm and 5am for the provision of emergency care only.

Dental practices are also be allowed to operate daily between 5am and 10pm.

As of yesterday, inter-island travel requires the results of an RTPCR COVID 19 molecular diagnostic test be valid for a period of five days from the date the test was taken.