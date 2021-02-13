Christian Council concerned with escalation of murders, domestic violence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Christian Council President Bishop Delton Fernander has expressed concern about an escalation of violence and domestic abuse in The Bahamas as unemployment remains high and the country’s economy remains sluggish amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“What we are seeing in terms of these murders, I am not certain, so I would think there’s some intelligence out there that the police has,” Fernander said.

“Is this random?

“We’re not talking about the domestic violence stuff; we’re talking about the bodies and the going in one area and killing this person and going in the other and killing that person.

“I don’t know what the genesis is. I don’t know if it’s gang-related, drug-related… — you kill my dog, I kill your cat.

“I don’t know what the genesis is right now, but it’s happening and I think we need to pay attention to it.

“I would think this is a no-brainer to say to the police that we need to pay attention to it, and we need to be aware of what’s the spillover.”

There has been a spate of murders and other violent crimes in recent weeks.

But police reported last month that crime decreased 16 percent overall last year, compared to 2019.

For example, murders trended down 23 percent and armed robberies fell 41 percent.

However, there was a 34 percent increase in sexual offenses, with 213 incidents reported in 2020, up from 159 in 2019.

There have also been concerns about an increase in reports of domestic violence and abuse in the home, particularly during the pandemic.

To this, Fernander said: “In terms of the domestic violence, I think it’s a product of the frustration of what’s going on.

“We’ve had toxic relationships before COVID-19 and it’s just been exacerbated because some of the things you were able to do to alleviate it [from] getting toxic are not available — some negative and some positive, when I say that.

“Some people would have engaged in other activities to, you know, and they just wouldn’t have been home.

“So, now that they are not having that — there is a curfew, there’s a certain time they’ve got to be home — that frustration is coming home.

“And unfortunately, it leads into domestic violence.

“Yes, we should be in control of ourselves and what’s going on, but some of it needs planned help and planned relief on a national level.

“I think we need to plan national events that are at a place where we are protected, but give a sense of relief, give a sense of joy, give a sense of spirituality that all of us can partake in either virtually or a mix of a hybrid.

“We’re very concerned and that’s why the climate we are in, we are doing the very best we can and to assist where we can, hopefully have positive results.”