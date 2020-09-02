Chisholm makes first start in the major league

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Jazz Chisholm will make his first major league start at shortstop tonight and will bat ninth for the Miami Marlins against the Toronto Bluejays.

After coming off the bench in his MLB debut on Tuesday, Chisholm will fill in for Miguel Rojas, who is out with an abdomen strain. A strong showing could buy Chisholm some regular minutes in the Marlins’ rotation, primarily at second base, seeing that Jonathan Villar, was traded to Toronto on Monday.

Chisholm, the club’s No. 4 prospect per MLB Pipeline, skipped Triple-A entirely after producing an .877 OPS in 23 games with the Marlins’ organization following his acquisition from Arizona last year.