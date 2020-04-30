China makes third donation of COVID-19 medical supplies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Following up on its commitment to assist The Bahamas in the fight against the novel coronavirus, the Chinese government has donated another round of essential medical supplies to The Bahamas.

Chinese Ambassador Huang Qinguo handed over the batch of COVID-19 medical supplies to Public Hospital Authority Deputy Director of Supplies Management Agency Audley Bain this week.

Calling COVID-19 the common enemy of all mankind, Huang said solidarity and cooperation will continue to prove the most powerful weapons for the international community to defeat the pandemic.

He said China stands ready to support The Bahamas and provide continued assistance within its capacity.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for the assistance and strong support.

The supplies arrived in The Bahamas last Friday.

This is the third donation of medical supplies from China as the country grapples to curb cases of the virus.

Earlier this month, China donated N95 masks, protective suits, goggles, shoe covers, gloves and forehead thermometers, among other supplies.

Two week prior, the embassy donated 1,000 COVID-19 test kits to The Bahamas.

Last month, Minister fo Health Dr Duane Sands has said in the event of 80 confirmed cases for example, The Bahamas will need as many as 1 million to 2 million N95 masks alone will be required for frontline workers; 79 million gloves; and 691,000 cloth masks.

The country reached 80 cases as of Sunday — 64 in New Providence, eight in Bimini, seven in Grand Bahamas and one in Cat Cay.

As of Wednesday, 25 patients have recovered.

Eleven have died.