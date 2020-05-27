China donates medical supplies to The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The People’s Republic of China has made another significant donation of medical supplies to aid in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in The Bahamas.

Chinese Ambassador His Excellency Huang Quinguo signed the handover certificate on the China Aid Pandemic Prevention Goods with Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) Deputy Director of the Supplies Management Agency (SMA) Audley Bain on April 28th.

The donation was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in conjunction with the Ministry of Health.

It includes 500 disposable protective medical gowns, 500 protective face masks for medical use, 50 medical protective goggles, 500 sterile latex gloves, 500 medical isolation shoe covers, and 100 infrared thermometers.

Bain formally expressed appreciation for the aid received.

The SMA is the public health sector’s principal procurement agency. Its mission is to provide quality medicines, medical supplies and health commodities for the residents of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.