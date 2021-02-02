Chef and photographer pair up to bring you Bahamian flavors

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The 2021 Colina calendar is being called the most delicious one to date as this year the company partnered with a top Bahamian chef and one of the country’s finest photographers, who paired up to create and capture mouth-watering images for their “Bahamian Flavours” spread.

The duo of Chef and Food Stylist Wayne Moncur and Photographer Farreno Ferguson cooked up a menu of down-home, homegrown Bahamian dishes that either leave you thinking about your next meal or reminiscing on your favorite childhood treats.

And each month gets more delicious as the year goes by.

From tamarind sauce to crab and rice, conch fritters and even “cup and baggie”, this year’s calendar is sure to entice your taste buds.

Ferguson said he was excited to collaborate on the calendar and highlight a genre of photography he loves.

“I’ve seen the calendars from previous years and I always thought it would be great to participate in something like this,” he said.

“This is even more special because I am very passionate about food photography and it’s exciting that I get to show it off in this way.”

Moncur added that for him, his mandate as a professional Bahamian chef has always been to respect, preserve, elevate and promote authentic Bahamian food and recipes through education and traditional food preparation.

“Obviously, Bahamian food will evolve and many variations will certainly happen. However, it is vitally important for all Bahamians to know the original way,” he said.

“I am grateful to partner with Colina insurance and Farreno Ferguson to bring this to fruition.”

The calendars are available at all Colina locations.