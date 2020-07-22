Chamber: GB in for a “tough” two weeks

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Grand Bahama’s two-week lockdown has come at the worst time, the islands Chamber of Commerce president said yesterday.

Greg Laroda told Eyewitness News, “two weeks is going to be tough”.

“I don’t know how far reaching this will get but it has come at the worst time,” he continued.

“A lot of people were just trying to recover from Dorian, the curfews and shutdowns, and now this. Some businesses will struggle more than others. Hopefully they can endure through it and we can get past this two week period.

Laroda said: “Hopefully we will see a downward trend in the cases so we don’t see a further extension of the lockdown. Two weeks is going to be tough. Any shutdown would be tough. Hopefully folks will follow the rules.

“I know the businesses were doing a pretty good job leading up to this and hopefully will continue to do so.”

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday announced Grand Bahama will be placed on a two-week lockdown to curb the surge of cases on the island.

The lockdown will take effect Thursday, July 23, at 7pm until August 7 at 5am.

The two-week lockdown follows after an explosion of cases on the island. Minnis said the lockdown requires strict shelter in place measures.

He said the situation could worsen if preventative measures are not adhered to. There have been 90 new infections since July 1 when the country reopens its borders.

Sixty-nine of those cases have been on Grand Bahama.

Grand Bahama’s domestic borders closed last night.