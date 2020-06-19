Chamber exec.: Hotels making decisions for the ‘long haul’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Resorts that have pushed back their opening dates are simply making a “business decision”, according to Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation (BCCEC) chief executive Jeffrey Beckles.

Beckles noted some properties were likely hoping for greater demand in the Fall.

“We are very happy that we are able to get to this point of reopening,” he said.

“While some hotel properties are delaying their opening we must keep in mind that they are businesses as well and the choice to not open during the softer part of the season is a business decision.

“The good part is they are opening in the Fall when there is likely to be greater demand in tourism.”

Beckles added: “All in all we would like to have them open earlier, yes but they are going to make business decisions to sustain their operations for the long haul.

“The impact will be felt as many persons will be delayed in going back to work however any other smaller properties are opening up, family islands are starting to get more involved in the tourism space and more Airbnb’s opening up.

“We are excited about this and will continue to be vigilant. The Chamber is pleased to have played a role in working with stakeholders and the government to get to this point.”

Resorts such as Baha Mar, Melia, Sandals Royal Bahamian and Club Med in San Salvador have indicated that they will not reopen July 1 when the country reopens to international travelers.

Beckles noted that the lifting of lockdown restrictions many businesses resuming their operations were ‘positive steps’ towards getting the economy back on track.

“The economy does need to get going,” said Beckles.

“It was a struggle for a lot of businesses dealing with the lockdown which was necessary in part to ensure that the country was safe and that we didn’t overrun our health system by having too many Bahamians contract the Coronavirus.”