Chamber Chief: 2019 was a ‘challenging’ year but we must embrace opportunities

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation (BCCEC) chief executive said yesterday the private sector organization is looking to offer more practical solutions to the nation’s challenges as it outlines its 2020 agenda next week.

Jeffrey Beckles, chief executive of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation told Eyewitness News Online while 2019 was a ‘challenging year’, opportunities have also arisen.

Beckles said the organization plans to announce its goals and focus for 2020 and beyond at a press conference mid-next week.

“We will be outlining our focus points for 2020 and beyond and the areas we are going to looking at in a post-Dorian Bahamas,” he said.

“It was a challenging year on many fronts inclusive of Dorian. We had issues with electricity and other things. It also presented opportunities.

“For all the issues that we have there are opportunities to be found. The thinkers in the community will have to rise up and figure out the best way forward. With challenges come opportunities and that’s how we have to see the new Bahamas,” said Beckles.

He added: “People will always see what is wrong but the real challenge is how we embrace solutions to mitigate these challenges. That’s what we are going to focus on, not just identifying challenges but offering practical solutions as well.”