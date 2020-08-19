Chamber calls for phased reopening for commercial activity

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation (BCCEC) has recommended that government implement a phased approach to resuming full commercial activity on a daily basis for reduced hours in the first instance, then extended hours of operation.

According to BCCEC chairman Krystle Rutherford-Ferguson, this may reduce panic buying and long lines as persons would have more predictability and access to goods and services.

The BCCEC chairman in a statement yesterday said the business community was concerned over the seven day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis Monday night which took effect immediately. She also noted that the business community is concerned that without access to their premises many businesses will be without the records needed to complete July VAT filings, in addition to fulfilling payroll commitments.

“The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation (BCCEC) notes the number of new COVID-19 cases. However, we are gravely concerned about the seven (7) day lockdown as announced in the National Address on the 17th August, 2020, which took effect immediately.

Many in the business community, along with the general public, had no notice and therefore, were unable to adequately prepare for a complete lockdown of New Providence. During this time there will be many without sufficient access to food, water and medication,” said Rutherford Ferguson.

She added: “The BCCEC urges the Competent Authority to reconsider this position, having regard for the likely event that thousands of persons will flood food stores, gas stations and pharmacies, immediately following the lifting of the lockdown. We believe that large numbers of persons congregating on long lines for hours has been and will be counterproductive to reducing the spread of COVID-19; and may have an injurious effect on any possible health gains achieved from such a lockdown. Many businesses have invested heavily in implementing COVID-19 safety protocols in an effort to ensure the safety of its patrons, continue its operations and comply with provisions, as mandated by the Emergency Orders.”

The BCCEC has recommended that greater greater emphasis be placed on enforcing adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

“Anyone not adhering to protocols should be penalized, this also includes businesses. Businesses and individuals in adherence should not be made to suffer through commercial inactivity and inadequate access to goods and services.”

The BCCEC is also recommending the implementation of a phased approach to resuming full commercial activity on a daily basis for reduced hours in the first instance, then extended hours of operation.

“Panic buying and long lines may be reduced if persons have more predictability and access to goods and services. This method worked well before the second wave of cases and supports domestic consumption.”

“Notwithstanding the recommendations previously outlined, the business community is also concerned that without access to its premises many businesses will be without the records needed to complete July VAT filings, in addition to fulfilling payroll commitments. The BCCEC encourages the Government to consider an extension on VAT filings in that regard.

“Coexisting with COVID-19 requires a behavioral change, one which can only be achieved by the enforcement of wearing a mask, washing hands frequently and social distancing. The BCCEC remains committed to continuing its dialogue with the Government of The Bahamas as we, collectively and individually, navigate the COVID-19 environment and the impacts thereof,” said Rutherford-Ferguson.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis on Tuesday announced that starting Wednesday , grocery stores, pharmacies, water depots, gas stations and hardware stores will be allowed to open from 6am to 9pm.

He noted that the decision was based on feedback from community stakeholders and the threat of a weather system that is developing.