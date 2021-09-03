CG Atlantic Medical & Life welcomes new manager

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — CG Atlantic Medical & Life has hired Denise M Adderley as office manager and account executive for its office in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

With more than 25 years of experience in sales and marketing in various industries, Adderley is expected to employ transferable skills to drive continued success for the organization.

Annastasia Francis, vice president, Atlantic Medical Insurance Limited trading as CG Atlantic Medical & Life, said: “We are pleased to welcome Denise Adderley to our team. We are confident that she has the requisite skills to take our Freeport office to the next level and make a significant impact on the insurance industry as a whole.

“Denise has a wealth of sales and marketing experience in hospitality and telecommunications, with a concentration in communications, strategic planning, research, client relationships, customer service and business development. So, we look forward to the seeing how she will lead our Grand Bahama team in delivering exemplary customer service and expanding the client base with our premiere products and service offerings.”

Adderley said: “I am pleased to join the CG Atlantic Medical & Life team and partner with an organization where people come first, and, in my case, we are putting Grand Bahamians first.

“This has been a benchmark throughout my professional life as I always seek to offer services to enrich the lives of my community members and bring convenience to their day-to-day operations. I thrive on finding solutions amidst challenges, particularly when it comes to project management.”

Raised on Grand Bahama, Adderley has helped to develop several local organizations. She joined Aliv on Grand Bahama in October 2016 and was instrumental in setting up initial operations and managing the corporate sales team. She later transitioned to senior program and business developer, adding value to the management team through the development of unique business strategies and concepts.

From 2014 to 2016, Adderley served as the Bahamas director of sales and marketing for Blue Diamond Hotels & Resorts, owned by Canada-based company Sunwing. She was responsible for all sales and marketing programs and initiatives for Memories Grand Bahama Beach and Casino Resort. She was also responsible for promoting all Blue Diamond brand properties throughout the Caribbean.

Prior to joining Blue Diamond Hotels & Resorts, Adderley served as director of marketing services at the Grand Bahama Island Tourism Board for 21 years. In this capacity, she held an extensive portfolio in sales and marketing, directed and collaborated on major tourism projects and made invaluable contributions to the industry.

Adderley has also served as a two-term director of the board of the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce. She was praised for her creativity, organizational skills, tenacity, drive and visionary leadership.

Adderley holds a bachelor’s degree of arts in Business Management with a minor in Computer Science from St Thomas University in Miami, Florida. She lives in Freeport, Grand Bahama, with her husband and two children. In her spare time, she likes spending time with her family, traveling and reading.