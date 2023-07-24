CFPWA urges government to reinstate insurance benefit for dependants of police officers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Caribbean Federation of Police Welfare Associations (CFPWA) has expressed its disappointment in the government’s decision to not offer insurance coverage for the dependents of new recruits will impact the future of every law enforcement agency in the country.

Government revealed the change back in May, noting that the country spends over $80 million a year on private insurance with the majority covering individuals who are not employees.

The amendment to the policy which provides medical insurance coverage to dependents of members of the security branches came into effect July 1.

While the CFPWA acknowledged the government’s decision and reasoning in a statement, the federation branded the government’s stance as “insensitive and disrespectful to the men and women who have given selflessly to the protection and safety of their country.”

It added: “We want to remind the Government that the families of our law enforcers give selflessly every day, not knowing if their spouse or parents will return home. We would like to draw the Government’s attention to the compensation and remuneration of Police Officers. Are Police being paid enough to get proper insurance for their families?

“Why should a greater level of stress be added to the Police, who are already having a hard time coping with the poor working conditions, long hours of work, and having to worry about where the money will come from to seek medical attention if their dependents fall ill?”

The CFPWA argued that police dependents are an extension of the police and urged the government to reconsider its position and reinstate the benefits.

“We want to use the opportunity to also commend the Government on the addition of the much-needed dental and optical plan to the Police Insurance Coverage,” the CFPWA said.

The Caribbean Federation of Police Welfare Associations is a non-profit organization that was established in Nassau back in 2007, following the signing of a MOU among nine countries namely Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas and Dominica. Other countries such as St. Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis and the British Virgin Islands later joined the Federation.