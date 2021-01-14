CFAL wins International Best Investment and Advisory Firm award

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Leading investment management firm Colina Financial Advisors Ltd (CFAL) has received the 2020 Acquisition International (AI) Global Excellence Award for Best Investment and Advisory Firm (Caribbean).

This is the second time that CFAL has received this prestigious award, which it also won in 2018.

CFAL President Anthony Ferguson said: “This incredible achievement would not have been possible without the steadfast commitment of our team. Our staff worked diligently through the many transitions and adjustments that we had to make last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This flexibility and dedication to putting the needs of our clients first enabled us to provide them with the highest level of personalized service. We thank our team and our clients for their unwavering trust and support.”

In a statement announcing the 2020 award winners, AI International noted: “Our Global Excellence Awards are an annual programme which has been…launched to recognize and reward the firms and individuals whose sustained outstanding performance has seen them leading the way in their industry.

“Honoring these top performers is done through a rigorous and in-depth selection process from our in-house awards specialists. The team left no stone unturned to ensure that every one of our chosen firms was selected based on proven performance over the past 12 months, guaranteeing that all award recipients were chosen purely on merit and can take pride in the knowledge that they truly deserve their place among this year’s esteemed winners.”

In the most recent issue of Acquisition International Magazine , which is distributed to readers in 170 countries every month, CFAL was highlighted for bringing innovation and service excellence into the investment management industry.

As the largest pension provider in The Bahamas, the company has invested heavily in proprietary technology that enables its team to address the needs of its clients quickly, building significant customer loyalty since the firm was first established in 1997.

Ferguson continued: “The pandemic has done a lot of damage to our economy and our way of life, but in some ways, it has strengthened us. It has forced many businesses to modernize their business models, enhance their services and anticipate the needs of clients to sustain the business.

“These may be challenging times, but they also present an opportunity for us to improve. At CFAL, we have embraced that opportunity wholeheartedly and that commitment is paying off.”

CFAL is entrusted with the management and administration of more than $1.9 billion in assets and advises individual and institutional clients both domestically and internationally on a range of services, including pension management, brokerage and investment management accounts. CFAL Securities Ltd, a subsidiary of CFAL, provides domestic and international brokerage, market making and other corporate advisory services.