Central Bank announces three-month COVID-19 credit deferral

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Central Bank yesterday announced that it has come to an arrangement with domestic banks and credit union to provide a three month deferral against repayment on credit facilities for businesses and households impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The regulator said that this accommodation will be revisited in June, “for appropriate changes that may still be warranted”.

“Forbearance will be provided for borrowers who maintained their accounts in good standing before the onset of the pandemic. Further, it is on the condition that such payments will resume, with accrued interest, when the financial circumstances of such borrowers recover,” said the Central Bank.

It added: “Some financial institutions have already announced credit support that could extend beyond three months. Although, the administrative approach to implementing these and other accommodation will vary across lending institutions, the Central Bank will extend tolerant regulatory treatment to exclude these credit balances from being classified as arrears or restructured loans.”

The regulator also noted that social assistance and relief payments deposited into bank accounts will remain available to satisfy the assistance needs of borrowers, and not to defray to debt service obligations.

“Borrowers should be advised, that since any credit on which repayment has been postponed will continue to accrue interest, they should only take advantage of payment deferrals when other options or adjustments do not exist.”

It stated: “Borrowers who can afford to do so are encouraged to continue making loan payments, rather than see their loans increase through accrued interest. In all instances, borrowers are urged to inform their lending institutions of hardships they may be experiencing from loss or reduction in cash flows, income or employment.”

The Central Bank said it will continue to monitor economic conditions and make adjustments to monetary and prudential policies that promote and preserve the stability of the financial system.