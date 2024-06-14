Centerville Primary School renamed after Judith P. Thompson

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The former Centerville Primary School now bears the name of one of its former principals, longtime educator Judith P. Thompson, following an official renaming ceremony on Friday morning.

Thompson, an 85-year-old retired educator, served as principal of the primary school from 1968 to 1998.

Prime Minister Philip Davis, Education Minster Glenys Hanna-Martin, Member of Parliament for the Centerville constituency, along with scores of government officials, family members, teachers and students and school staff gathered with Thompson to celebrate the renaming ceremony in her honor.

Davis asserted that her contributions to the now Judith P. Thompson Primary School have been crucial in shaping the lives of thousands of students who matriculated through the primary school, while also establishing a benchmark of excellence that continues to motivates scores of teachers and students.