CDEMA: Regional COVID-19 risk remains very high

Six health care workers among confirmed COVID-19 cases

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The novel coronavirus has spread throughout the region with more than 4,000 cases recorded across 33 Caribbean countries, according to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency’s (CDEMA) latest situation report.

The report also noted the number of infected healthcare workers in The Bahamas had climbed to six.

Of the 41 confirmed cases, 34 are in New Providence, six in Grand Bahama and one in Bimini.

However, health officials have projected that number will more than double by Easter Sunday.

More than 50 healthcare workers are either in quarantine or in isolation after being exposed to the virus.

Veteran nephrologist Dr Judson Frazier Eneas, 72, was the first physician to die from the virus last week. The number of COVID-19 deaths in the country now stand 8.

The Bahamas advised CDEMA that hotel accommodation have been provided for healthcare workers to prevent the need to go home after working hours.

It is unclear how many workers are being accommodated or where.

While The Bahamas’ cases per capita of COVID-19 are on par with most of its Caribbean neighbors, its case fatality rate (CFR) is notably higher than other countries where deaths have occurred.

CDEMA noted that all 19 of its participating states have confirmed cases of the virus, with just over 185 deaths recorded as of Wednesday.

These countries include Anguilla, Antiguan & Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos and the British Virgin Islands.